About Carer's Emergency Respite Service (CERS)

Southend on Sea Borough Council's Emergency Respite Scheme gives carers peace of mind in the event of an emergency that stops them carrying out their caring role. Carers who have registered with CERS can nominate family or friends who CERS can contact in an emergency. Up to 48 hours of free support at home by a trained member of staff for the person you care for (up to 72 hours on a Bank Holiday). Southend Carers Hub is the first point of contact for membership as they are the administrators for this service and Ashley Care will attend any emergency that comes within the criteria of the service.