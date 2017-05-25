Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carer's Emergency Respite Service (CERS)

Ashley House 33 Clarence Street, Southend-on-Sea, Essex,
SS1 1BH
01702 393933
info@southendcarers.co.uk

Southend on Sea Borough Council's Emergency Respite Scheme gives carers peace of mind in the event of an emergency that stops them carrying out their caring role. Carers who have registered with CERS can nominate family or friends who CERS can contact in an emergency. Up to 48 hours of free support at home by a trained member of staff for the person you care for (up to 72 hours on a Bank Holiday). Southend Carers Hub is the first point of contact for membership as they are the administrators for this service and Ashley Care will attend any emergency that comes within the criteria of the service.

Who runs this service

  • Ashley Community Care Services Ltd

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Any adult who provides care on a regular basis. Carers must be members of the scheme. Anybody can apply to become a member as long as the cared for lives in Southend Borough.
  • Referral not required, but carers need to pre-register by filling in a form, which is available from Ashley Care and Southend Council.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
