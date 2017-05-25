Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carer Support

Burnley Business Centre Liverpool Road, Burnley, Lancashire,
BB12 6HH
01282 832548
www.carers.org/local-service/east-lancashire
enquiries@crossroadseastlancs.org.uk

About Carer Support

Crossroads Care East Lancashire offers support to carers through vouchers, commissioned support, private contracts as well as funded projects. The core service is a trained carer support worker coming into the home to support carers and giving them respite from their caring responsibilities. Each local scheme is a not for profit organisation and independent charity, and is able to provide additional services according to funding and demand at a local level.

Who runs this service

  • Crossroads Care East Lancashire

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Carers and those with care needs living in Burnley, Pendle, Rossendale and Blackburn with Darwen

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


