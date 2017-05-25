About Carer Support Officer - Mental Health

This role is to support carers who are supporting anyone with mental health problems, including those who support someone with a dementia. The Carer Support Officer enables carers to identify, choose or access the support and information they require to meet their needs. Support ranges from signposting/referring carers to appropriate services, and where necessary assisting them in accessing these services for themselves or the person they care for. This project helps reduce isolation through social, peer support and drop in services. The service assists carers by providing emotional, practical, or advocacy support, or simply by supplying important information on local and national support. The Carer Support Officer advocates for carers rights in partnership with other services, enabling carers to have a voice to influence the development of services.