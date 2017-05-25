Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carer Support Service

Great Bridge Library Sheepwash Lane, Tipton, West Midlands,
DY4 7JF
0121 565 3721
www.buds.co.uk
info@buds.co.uk

About Carer Support Service

BUDS's carer support team is made up of people who have either personal or professional experience of caring for somebody with dementia. They can offer: One to One Support (information and advice about dementia and issues that affect carers, and assistance with accessing other organisations in the community); Carers' Groups (groups can be arranged upon request offering the opportunity to meet other carers for mutual support within a friendly and informal environment. All groups are held at Great Bridge Library) or Edward Street Hospital, West Bromwich; Carers' Dementia Awareness Training (training that aims to give carers further insight into dementia and how it can affect loved ones).

Who runs this service

  • Better understanding of Dementia for Sandwell

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people with dementia
  • Residents of Sandwell area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017