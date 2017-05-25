BUDS's carer support team is made up of people who have either personal or professional experience of caring for somebody with dementia. They can offer: One to One Support (information and advice about dementia and issues that affect carers, and assistance with accessing other organisations in the community); Carers' Groups (groups can be arranged upon request offering the opportunity to meet other carers for mutual support within a friendly and informal environment. All groups are held at Great Bridge Library) or Edward Street Hospital, West Bromwich; Carers' Dementia Awareness Training (training that aims to give carers further insight into dementia and how it can affect loved ones).
Support group
