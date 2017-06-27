About Carer Support - Trowbridge

All carers contacting Carer Support Wiltshire initially have a conversation with one of their staff, during which they will take time to understand your situation. Carer Support Wiltshire will then offer advice and information relevant to you, and help you to access any services that might help you, such as groups, social activities, counselling and training. If you have eligible needs, Carer Support Wiltshire can also help you to access a sitting service or direct payments through a full carer assessment.