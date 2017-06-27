Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carer Support - Trowbridge

Carer Support Wiltshire Independent Living Centre St. Georges Road Semington, Trowbridge, Wiltshire,
BA14 6JQ
0800 181 4118
www.carersinwiltshire.co.uk
admin@carersinwiltshire.co.uk

About Carer Support - Trowbridge

All carers contacting Carer Support Wiltshire initially have a conversation with one of their staff, during which they will take time to understand your situation. Carer Support Wiltshire will then offer advice and information relevant to you, and help you to access any services that might help you, such as groups, social activities, counselling and training. If you have eligible needs, Carer Support Wiltshire can also help you to access a sitting service or direct payments through a full carer assessment.

Who runs this service

  • Carer Support Wiltshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers in Wiltshire, including carers of people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

