About Carers Advice Line

Carers Leeds offer confidential information, advice and support to all carers aged 18 and over. They offer someone for carers to talk to, a wide range of Carers Support Groups, opportunities for carers to support each other, wellbeing sessions, social events, a free newsletter and information via their website. Carers Leeds also offer education and training sessions to support carers in their caring role, carers support on older people's wards at Leeds hospitals, cares support in GP's and other health care settings. They offer a drop in service at their Leeds central office, one to one support in a carer's own home, community venue of choice or by appointment at one of their outreach settings.