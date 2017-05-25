Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers Cafe

Edward Street Hospital Edward Street, West Bromwich, West Midlands,
B70 8NL
0121 565 3721
www.buds.co.uk
admin@buds.co.uk

About Carers Cafe

BUDS Carers Cafe offer a social-able environment where carers can relax in a friendly atmosphere and meet others in a similar situation. Carers are welcome to come to the cafe with the person they care for, family members or by themselves. Those who live away from the person they care for, or have lost the person they care for are also welcome to come along to the Cafe.

Who runs this service

  • Better understanding of Dementia for Sandwell

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people with dementia
  • Residents of Sandwell area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
