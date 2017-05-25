BUDS Carers Cafe offer a social-able environment where carers can relax in a friendly atmosphere and meet others in a similar situation. Carers are welcome to come to the cafe with the person they care for, family members or by themselves. Those who live away from the person they care for, or have lost the person they care for are also welcome to come along to the Cafe.
