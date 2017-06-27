Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers Cafe Penkridge

Haling Dene Centre Cannock Road Penkridge, Stafford, Staffordshire,
ST19 5DT
01785 222365
www.carersinformation.org.uk
enquiries@carersinformation.org.uk

About Carers Cafe Penkridge

This cafe run by Carers Association Southern Staffordshire (CASS) is a monthly get together where carers can come together with the opportunity to chat with other carers, swap tips on caring, make new friends and find out about other avenues of support. The cafe is open to carers, however, they can bring along the person they care for as long as they can support the person's needs. At the cafe, carers can enjoy a coffee, pick up information on caring, or have a free and confidential one to one appointment with a skilled CASS information worker to discuss any carer's issues they face. There are monthly invited speakers delivering talks and information. Recent examples have included: welfare benefits; assistive technology; health and wellbeing.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Association Southern Staffordshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers and the person they care for as long as they can support the person's needs

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
