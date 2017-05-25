About Carers' Drop-In Group

The aim of this service is for carers to enjoy and benefit from peer support. The group offers discussions, speakers and activities to promote carer wellbeing (relaxation, Tai Chi and creative activities). A lending library of books is also available. One to one appointments with experienced Carer Support Worker also available Carers can book in for a 1/2hour massage session (for £5.00). The person with dementia can attend with the carer and can sit and participate in activities with volunteers whilst the carer participates in the carers' activity.