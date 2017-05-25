Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers' Drop-In Group

Chorlton Central Church Barlow Moor Road, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M21 8BF
07854 335890
www.togetherdementiasupport.org
sally@togetherdementiasupport.org

About Carers' Drop-In Group

The aim of this service is for carers to enjoy and benefit from peer support. The group offers discussions, speakers and activities to promote carer wellbeing (relaxation, Tai Chi and creative activities). A lending library of books is also available. One to one appointments with experienced Carer Support Worker also available Carers can book in for a 1/2hour massage session (for £5.00). The person with dementia can attend with the carer and can sit and participate in activities with volunteers whilst the carer participates in the carers' activity.

Who runs this service

  • Together Dementia Support CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone supporting or caring for someone with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
