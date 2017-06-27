Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Emergency Break Service

Quadrant West Third Floor Silverlink North Cobalt Business Park, North Shields, Tyne and Wear,
NE27 0BY
0191 200 6805
my.northtyneside.gov.uk
care.call@northtyneside.gov.uk

About Carers Emergency Break Service

North Tyneside Council will support carers to develop an emergency plan, to be put in place should an emergency mean that the carer is unable to care. An emergency card is issued with the telephone and reference number to activate the plan. The team will respond to a request to activate this plan any time of day or night and where appropriate provide up to 48 hours free support delivered to the person in their home.

Who runs this service

  • North Tyneside Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone providing care or support for someone who could not manage alone, and lives in North Tyneside

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017