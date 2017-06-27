North Tyneside Council will support carers to develop an emergency plan, to be put in place should an emergency mean that the carer is unable to care. An emergency card is issued with the telephone and reference number to activate the plan. The team will respond to a request to activate this plan any time of day or night and where appropriate provide up to 48 hours free support delivered to the person in their home.
