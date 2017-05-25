The Carers Emergency Card (CEC) scheme is an initiative run by Wiltshire Council and managed by Carer Support Wiltshire. It offers peace of mind and reassurance that things will be taken care of in case of an accident or emergency. The card is available to carers aged 18 or over who are caring for someone who lives in Wiltshire (excluding Swindon).
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17