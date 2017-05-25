Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers Emergency Card

Carer Support Wiltshire Independent Living Centre St. Georges Road Semington, Trowbridge, Wiltshire,
BA14 6JQ
0800 066 5068
www.carersinwiltshire.co.uk/our-services/carers-emergency-card
carersemergencycard@carersinwiltshire.co.uk

About Carers Emergency Card

The Carers Emergency Card (CEC) scheme is an initiative run by Wiltshire Council and managed by Carer Support Wiltshire. It offers peace of mind and reassurance that things will be taken care of in case of an accident or emergency. The card is available to carers aged 18 or over who are caring for someone who lives in Wiltshire (excluding Swindon).

Who runs this service

  • Carer Support Wiltshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers in Wiltshire, including carers of people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
