Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Emergency Card

17 Priory Street, York, North Yorkshire,
YO1 6ET
01904 715490
www.yorkcarerscentre.co.uk
enquiries@yorkcarerscentre.co.uk

About Carers Emergency Card

The scheme is for carers who may worry about what will happen to the person they care for if they (the carer) is taken ill or has an accident or another emergency to deal with. Both you and the person you care for will know that an emergency plan can be put into action at any time. Carers have said that this gives them peace of mind. The scheme is a partnership between York Carers Centre and 'Be Independent' (formerly Warden Call Service).

Who runs this service

  • York Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers living in the city of York or who look after an adult living in York

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017