Support group

Carers Forum

20 Great Dover Street, London,
SE1 4LX
0808 707 7777
www.carersuk.org/forum
forum@carersuk.org

About Carers Forum

The Carers UK forum is a warm and welcoming online community where people can share what's on their mind, day and night. Talk about real issues with people who understand and who support them through everything. The forum is moderated by volunteers - all of whom have caring experience themselves - with support from Carers UK staff. The forum is for peer-to-peer support and is not monitored by professional advisers.

Who runs this service

  • Carers UK

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
