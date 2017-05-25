Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers Garden

Plot 25 Cravenvale Allotments Beresford Road, Brighton, East Sussex,
BN2 5DD
01273 746222
www.thecarerscentre.org
info@thecarerscentre.org

About Carers Garden

The Carers Garden was established on a plot on the Craven Vale allotment site in 2008 to provide a relaxing and enjoyable space for carers to come together, work in the fresh air and to get a few hours break from caring. The group meets up at the plot every Thursday (weather permitting) and engages in a variety of seasonal tasks, as well as sharing cups of tea and a good chat. Please call to check for times.

Who runs this service

  • The Carers Centre for Brighton and Hove

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers and former carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
