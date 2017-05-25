About Carers Garden

The Carers Garden was established on a plot on the Craven Vale allotment site in 2008 to provide a relaxing and enjoyable space for carers to come together, work in the fresh air and to get a few hours break from caring. The group meets up at the plot every Thursday (weather permitting) and engages in a variety of seasonal tasks, as well as sharing cups of tea and a good chat. Please call to check for times.