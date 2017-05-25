Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers Group Leamington Spa

Brunswick Healthy Living Centre Shrubland Street, Leamington Spa,
CV31 3BD
024 7638 5888
www.guideposts.org.uk/warwickshire-carers-support-service-information-for-carers
carerssupport@guideposts.org.uk

About Carers Group Leamington Spa

Carer Support Groups meet on a monthly basis. Carers will have the opportunity to meet other carers and/or listen to interesting speakers in a relaxed informal setting. Also on a regular basis, members of the Guideposts Team will be available to provide information, advice and support. Groups are available throughout Warwickshire, as well as more specialist groups tailored towards Learning Disabilities, Autistic Spectrum Disorder and Mental Health.

Who runs this service

  • Guideposts Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who cares for someone without payment, provides help and support to a relative, friend or neighbour who would otherwise not manage.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
