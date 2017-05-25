About Carers Group Rugby

Carer Support Groups meet on a monthly basis. Carers will have the opportunity to meet other carers and/or listen to interesting speakers in a relaxed informal setting. Also on a regular basis, members of the Guideposts Team will be available to provide information, advice and support. Groups are available throughout Warwickshire, as well as more specialist groups tailored towards Learning Disabilities, Autistic Spectrum Disorder and Mental Health.