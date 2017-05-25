About Carers Hub

The Carers Hub is a central phone line for support, information and advice for carers, it is manned by trained carer support staff who will ensure that you get the advice you need when you need it. If a listening voice at the other end of the line is what you are looking for, they are there no matter how big or small your query is. Carers First also takes referrals from carers and professionals on this number and provide event and group information.