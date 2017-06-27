About Carers information and support

Solihull Carers Centre provide a free service to carers, including information, advice, guidance, carers assessments, support groups, drop in service, respite, training, carers card and more. Carers can look after someone with mental health issues, learning disability, physical disability, frailty, long term or terminal illness, drug or alcohol dependency. The aim is to increase independence and quality of life for carers in Solihull. Preventing crisis situations by providing them with skills, knowledge and support network to continue to care independently and confidently.