Support group

Carers information and support

Solihull Carers Centre Solihull Fire Station Annexe 620 Streetsbrook Road, Solihull, West Midlands,
B91 1QY
0121 788 1143
www.solihullcarers.org
centre@solihullcarers.org

About Carers information and support

Solihull Carers Centre provide a free service to carers, including information, advice, guidance, carers assessments, support groups, drop in service, respite, training, carers card and more. Carers can look after someone with mental health issues, learning disability, physical disability, frailty, long term or terminal illness, drug or alcohol dependency. The aim is to increase independence and quality of life for carers in Solihull. Preventing crisis situations by providing them with skills, knowledge and support network to continue to care independently and confidently.

Who runs this service

  • Solihull Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers of all ages from 5 years who are caring for someone at home or in their community

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


