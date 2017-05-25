About Carers Information and Support

Carers Bucks' experienced staff can help carers by providing: up to date information and advice; support to find the help they need; emotional support; support to ensure their voice is heard; learning and development to help them in them caring role; advice and information on using telecare; access to Carers Bucks' Emergency Fund if their caring role is at risk of breaking down; links with other family carers through support groups; services to the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic community. All carers contacting Carers Bucks are able to speak to an experienced Support Worker in confidence, either over the telephone or by visiting their offices (please ring first to make an appointment).