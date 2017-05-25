Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Information and Support

Ardenham Court Oxford Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire,
HP19 8HT
0300 777 2722
www.carersbucks.org
mail@carersbucks.org

About Carers Information and Support

Carers Bucks' experienced staff can help carers by providing: up to date information and advice; support to find the help they need; emotional support; support to ensure their voice is heard; learning and development to help them in them caring role; advice and information on using telecare; access to Carers Bucks' Emergency Fund if their caring role is at risk of breaking down; links with other family carers through support groups; services to the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic community. All carers contacting Carers Bucks are able to speak to an experienced Support Worker in confidence, either over the telephone or by visiting their offices (please ring first to make an appointment).

Who runs this service

  • Carers Bucks

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers
  • Residents of Buckinghamshire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017