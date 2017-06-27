Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers information and support

Unit 16 Shap Road Industrial Estate, Kendal, Cumbria,
LA9 6NZ
01539 815970
www.slcarers.org.uk
admin@slcarers.org.uk

South Lakeland carers aim to provide support to enable carers to continue in their caring role. This will include an assessment, in order that support can be targeted where needed. Services offered include an emergency card, giving details designed to keep the person they care for safe in case of emergency; a sitting service; counselling; support groups and a drop in service.

Who runs this service

  • South Lakeland Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone caring for someone who cannot manage on their own
  • The cared for has to live within South Lakeland

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
