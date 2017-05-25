Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers Information and Support

Marlow South Crescent, Llandrindod,
LD1 5DH
01597 823800
www.powyscarers.org.uk
marie@powyscarers.org.uk

About Carers Information and Support

Credu (Powys Carers Service) have Outreach Workers based in North, Mid and South Powys. They can provide one-to-one emotional support to a carer; training, advocacy assistance; information about rights, benefits, and carers' assessments; access to carers' breaks; iCare Card for discounts; Carers Emergency Card scheme, a regular Newsletter and groups and trips for young carers.

Who runs this service

  • Credu (Powys Carers Service)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All informal carers and young carers in the county of Powys and young carers in Wrexham, Conwy and Denbighshire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
