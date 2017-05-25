The Carers' Centre offers free help, support, information and advice to all carers in Bath and North East Somerset. We can offer a Carers' Plan to talk through your situation and find the best support for you and your family. One-to-one support is available from the carers' support team or through appointments at home or at one of the drop-ins in the area. Emotional support can also be provided through counselling and advocacy. A Carer's Emergency Card is available, which ensures that the person cared for is not forgotten if an accident or emergency occurs. There are a number of events, activities, breaks and training opportunities, and free transport and respite care can sometimes be arranged. A free quarterly newsletter, Caretime, and monthly E-Bulletin are sent to all registered carers, providing information about breaks and events. Carers can register with the Centre by telephone or through the website to access these services.
Support group
