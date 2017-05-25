Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Information and Support Radstock

The Carers' Centre 1 Riverside Cottages, Radstock, Somerset,
BA3 3PS
0800 0388 885 freephone
www.banescarerscentre.org.uk
info@banescarerscentre.org.uk

About Carers Information and Support Radstock

The Carers' Centre offers free help, support, information and advice to all carers in Bath and North East Somerset. We can offer a Carers' Plan to talk through your situation and find the best support for you and your family. One-to-one support is available from the carers' support team or through appointments at home or at one of the drop-ins in the area. Emotional support can also be provided through counselling and advocacy. A Carer's Emergency Card is available, which ensures that the person cared for is not forgotten if an accident or emergency occurs. There are a number of events, activities, breaks and training opportunities, and free transport and respite care can sometimes be arranged. A free quarterly newsletter, Caretime, and monthly E-Bulletin are sent to all registered carers, providing information about breaks and events. Carers can register with the Centre by telephone or through the website to access these services.

Who runs this service

  • Bath and North East Somerset Carers' Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers
  • Residents of the Bath and North East Somerset district

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017