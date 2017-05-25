About Carers Information and Support Radstock

The Carers' Centre offers free help, support, information and advice to all carers in Bath and North East Somerset. We can offer a Carers' Plan to talk through your situation and find the best support for you and your family. One-to-one support is available from the carers' support team or through appointments at home or at one of the drop-ins in the area. Emotional support can also be provided through counselling and advocacy. A Carer's Emergency Card is available, which ensures that the person cared for is not forgotten if an accident or emergency occurs. There are a number of events, activities, breaks and training opportunities, and free transport and respite care can sometimes be arranged. A free quarterly newsletter, Caretime, and monthly E-Bulletin are sent to all registered carers, providing information about breaks and events. Carers can register with the Centre by telephone or through the website to access these services.