Support group

Carers information and support

21 Alfred Street, Neath, Neath Port Talbot,
SA11 1EF
01639 642277
www.nptcarers.org.uk
information@nptcarers.org.uk

About Carers information and support

Neath Port Talbot Carers Service provides support for non paid carers who provide various forms of care for family members, friends or neighbours. Neath Port Talbot Carers Service provides emotional support, information with various kinds of signposting on to other organisations. They give advice and support regarding benefit issues and offer home visits in completing benefit forms. They also organise monthly events/activities to give carers a break from their caring role and to help prevent and reduce isolation.

Who runs this service

  • Neath Port Talbot Carers Service

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All non-paid carers
  • Residents of Neath Port Talbot

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
