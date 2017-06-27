About Carers information and support

Neath Port Talbot Carers Service provides support for non paid carers who provide various forms of care for family members, friends or neighbours. Neath Port Talbot Carers Service provides emotional support, information with various kinds of signposting on to other organisations. They give advice and support regarding benefit issues and offer home visits in completing benefit forms. They also organise monthly events/activities to give carers a break from their caring role and to help prevent and reduce isolation.