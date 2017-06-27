About Carers information and support

Swindon Carers' Centre provides information, advice and a range of support services for informal carers of all ages. Once a carer has been registered with the Centre, a Carer Support Worker will assess the needs of the carer. They can provide information about other relevant organisations and assistance in accessing services. Benefits Advisors can offer home, office or telephone appointments to discuss benefits. The Centre also offers access to breaks and complementary therapies, and runs a number of training sessions and self-help groups for carers.