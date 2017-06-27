Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Swindon Carers Centre Sanford House Sanford Street, Swindon, Wiltshire,
SN1 1HE
01793 531133
www.swindoncarers.org.uk
carers@swindoncarers.org.uk

About Carers information and support

Swindon Carers' Centre provides information, advice and a range of support services for informal carers of all ages. Once a carer has been registered with the Centre, a Carer Support Worker will assess the needs of the carer. They can provide information about other relevant organisations and assistance in accessing services. Benefits Advisors can offer home, office or telephone appointments to discuss benefits. The Centre also offers access to breaks and complementary therapies, and runs a number of training sessions and self-help groups for carers.

Who runs this service

  • Swindon Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers of friends or family members in Swindon
  • Residents of Swindon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

