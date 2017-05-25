About Carers Information and Support

Kernow Carers Service is a support service for informal carers. They run a telephone helpline. They now have dementia specialist support workers who can contact a carer or conduct face to face support if needed. They also organise Carers' Forums four times a year in Falmouth, St Austell, Truro, Redruth, Wadebridge, Liskeard, Helston, Newquay and Penzance. At these Forums carers can obtain information and advice and raise awareness of issues and concerns that have affected them.