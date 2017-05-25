Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Carers Information and Support

Carers Support Administrator Cornwall Rural Community Council 2 Princes Street, Truro, Cornwall,
TR1 2ES
0800 587 8191
www.cornwallcarers.org.uk
carers.admin@cornwallrcc.org.uk

Kernow Carers Service is a support service for informal carers. They run a telephone helpline. They now have dementia specialist support workers who can contact a carer or conduct face to face support if needed. They also organise Carers' Forums four times a year in Falmouth, St Austell, Truro, Redruth, Wadebridge, Liskeard, Helston, Newquay and Penzance. At these Forums carers can obtain information and advice and raise awareness of issues and concerns that have affected them.

  • Kernow Carers Service

Support group

  • Informal carers, including those caring for people with dementia

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

