Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Information Service

c/o Social Services Ceredigion County Council Canolfan Rheidol Rhodfa Padarn, Aberystwyth, Sir Ceredigion,
SY23 3UE
01970 633564
www.ceredigion.gov.uk/carers
carersunit@ceredigion.gov.uk

About Carers Information Service

The Carers information Service provides high quality information and guidance to Carers and professionals. Carers join the Carers Information Service to receive the following benefits:regular Carers Information Service magazines; useful information relating to services, support, legislation etc. which will be tailored to individual needs; information relating to the Carers Forum which meets regularly to share support, information and friendship; information about events for Carers; information about relevant training courses; notification about consultations taking place on local and national issues.

Who runs this service

  • Ceredigion County Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Staff, professionals and Carers (or anyone enquiring about Carer support & services) based in Ceredigion including Carers living outside of Ceredigion who care for an individual living in Ceredigion.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017