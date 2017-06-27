About Carers Information Service

The Carers information Service provides high quality information and guidance to Carers and professionals. Carers join the Carers Information Service to receive the following benefits:regular Carers Information Service magazines; useful information relating to services, support, legislation etc. which will be tailored to individual needs; information relating to the Carers Forum which meets regularly to share support, information and friendship; information about events for Carers; information about relevant training courses; notification about consultations taking place on local and national issues.