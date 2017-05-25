Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Carers Reablement Service

18 Bedford Place, Brighton, East Sussex,
BN1 2PT
01273 746222
www.thecarerscentre.org
info@thecarerscentre.org

About Carers Reablement Service

The Carers Reablement Service is a pilot scheme supporting carers to achieve a goal or try something new. If you are interested, you can be matched with a volunteer for up to ten weeks, who will support you to achieve your goal. Examples of these 10-week goals may include learning to use a computer, starting going to the gym, drawing up and beginning a weight-loss plan, or acquiring basic cooking or car repair skills. If what you would like is to take up a new hobby, then there are also volunteers who can support you to learn a new language, play a musical instrument, or take up a new sport or craft.

Who runs this service

  • The Carers Centre for Brighton and Hove

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers who live in, or who care for someone living in, Brighton and Hove

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
