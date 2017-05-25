About Carers Reablement Service

The Carers Reablement Service is a pilot scheme supporting carers to achieve a goal or try something new. If you are interested, you can be matched with a volunteer for up to ten weeks, who will support you to achieve your goal. Examples of these 10-week goals may include learning to use a computer, starting going to the gym, drawing up and beginning a weight-loss plan, or acquiring basic cooking or car repair skills. If what you would like is to take up a new hobby, then there are also volunteers who can support you to learn a new language, play a musical instrument, or take up a new sport or craft.