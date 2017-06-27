Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers Services

Errigal House Avroe Crescent, Blackpool, Lancashire,
FY4 2DP
0345 688 7113
www.ncompassnorthwest.co.uk
cadmin@ncompassnorthwest.co.uk

About Carers Services

N Compass North West are ready to provide you with information, support and signposting to help you better undertake your caring role. Other support available includes: specialist 1-2-1 and group support, including access to Carers support workers skilled in fields such as Mental Health, Dementia, Black Minority Ethnic and Health; information and support to have a break including a Volunteer Sitting-In Service; delivery of Carers Assessments, and provision of Carers personal budgets; support with Contingency Planning; a quarterly newsletter detailing relevant support groups and outreach in your area; grants for Carers groups, activities and courses; Carers Awareness Training for professionals.

Who runs this service

  • N Compass North West Ltd

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers aged 18 and above living or caring for someone living in Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster, Morecambe, Chorley, Preston, South Ribble, West Lancashire and East Lancashire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

