About Carers Services

N Compass North West are ready to provide you with information, support and signposting to help you better undertake your caring role. Other support available includes: specialist 1-2-1 and group support, including access to Carers support workers skilled in fields such as Mental Health, Dementia, Black Minority Ethnic and Health; information and support to have a break including a Volunteer Sitting-In Service; delivery of Carers Assessments, and provision of Carers personal budgets; support with Contingency Planning; a quarterly newsletter detailing relevant support groups and outreach in your area; grants for Carers groups, activities and courses; Carers Awareness Training for professionals.