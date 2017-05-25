About Carers Support and Information - Harrogate

The Carers' Resource provides support for carers, no matter what their age, race, religion or needs. Amongst the different services they provide are: help applying for some benefits; support planning; guidance through the health and social care systems; a comprehensive information pack; tailored information on any caring or carer related subject; advice on how to apply for a carers assessment; information about planning for emergencies; opportunities to access support groups, coffee mornings, lunch clubs and supper groups; and help with employment issues for carers.