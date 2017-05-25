Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers Support and Information - Ripon

Community House Sharow View 75 Allhallowgate, Ripon, North Yorkshire,
HG4 1LE
01765 690222
www.carersresource.org
info@carersresource.org

About Carers Support and Information - Ripon

Carers' Resource provides support for carers, no matter what their age, race, religion or needs. Amongst the different services they provide are: help applying for some benefits; support planning; guidance through the health and social care systems; a comprehensive information pack; tailored information on any caring or carer related subject; advice on how to apply for a carers assessment; information about planning for emergencies; opportunities to access support groups, coffee mornings, lunch clubs and supper groups and help with employment issues for carers.

Who runs this service

  • Carers' Resource

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers in the Ripon area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
