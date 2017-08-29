Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Carers support and information service

Concept House 5 Young Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire,
S1 4UP
0114 272 8362
www.sheffieldcarers.org.uk
support@sheffieldcarers.org.uk

About Carers support and information service

Carers in Sheffield is open to all adult carers of an adult in Sheffield whatever the disability or condition of the cared-for person. The service is staffed by trained professionals who understand the pressures of caring and can help with any aspect of the caring role. They can give carers lots of the information they need as a carer, for example about: understanding how the social care system works; carers' rights; respite services and taking a break from caring; benefits and other financial matters and lots more.

Who runs this service

  • Sheffield Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any adult carer of an adult

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

