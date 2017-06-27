Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Carers Support Group Barton

Baysgarth House Museum Baysgarth Park Caistor Road, Berton-Upon-Humber, North Lincolnshire,
DN18 6AN
01652 650585
www.carerssupportcentre.com
info@carerssupportcentre.com

About Carers Support Group Barton

Carer Groups meet regularly and offer a varied programme of events, including speakers, leisure and health activities, visits to local attractions, tea and chat, time to relax or to go for a pub lunch and general fun and friendship. If someone feels they can't come because of their caring responsibility, the Carers Support Centre offers a free sitter service for carers who have had a Carer's Needs Assessment. A qualified Care Worker will provide company and support to the cared for person whilst the carer attends the group.

Who runs this service

  • Carers' Support Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers
  • The cared for person must reside in North Lincolnshire.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
