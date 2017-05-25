Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Carers' Support Group

The Canford Magna Centre Oakley Lane Canford Magna, Wimborne, Dorset,
BH21 3AF
01202 880114
www.oakleyfriends.co.uk
oakleycom@oakleyfriends.co.uk

About Carers' Support Group

Oakley Friends monthly support group is for carers of people with dementia, run by carers and ex-carers, with regular guest speakers. Occasional outings are organised for both the carer and person cared for. It also offers 10-week educational courses for carers of people with dementia twice a year, starting in April and October. Topics covered include wellbeing, finance and benefits, legal aspects, local organisations, and NHS and Social Services.

Who runs this service

  • Oakley Friends

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Carers or ex-carers of people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
