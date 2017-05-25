Oakley Friends monthly support group is for carers of people with dementia, run by carers and ex-carers, with regular guest speakers. Occasional outings are organised for both the carer and person cared for. It also offers 10-week educational courses for carers of people with dementia twice a year, starting in April and October. Topics covered include wellbeing, finance and benefits, legal aspects, local organisations, and NHS and Social Services.
Support group
