Carers' Support Groups offer a safe, confidential space to meet with other carers and are facilitated by trained staff. A variety of different activities happen in groups including speakers, therapies and craft activities. An important aspect of the groups is sharing with others how you feel, about being a carer. Carers' Support Centre also holds information about independent and condition specific carers' support groups in the area.
Support group
