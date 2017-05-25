Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers' Support Group Callington Road

Callington Road Hospital Marmalade Lane, Bristol, Somerset,
BS4 5BJ
0117 965 2200
www.carerssupportcentre.org.uk
carersline@carerssupportcentre.org.uk

About Carers' Support Group Callington Road

Carers' Support Groups offer a safe, confidential space to meet with other carers and are facilitated by trained staff. A variety of different activities happen in groups including speakers, therapies and craft activities. An important aspect of the groups is sharing with others how you feel, about being a carer. Carers' Support Centre also holds information about independent and condition specific carers' support groups in the area.

Who runs this service

  • The Carers Support Centre Bristol & South Gloucestershire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People caring for someone with dementia
  • Residents of the Bristol and South Gloucestershire areas

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
