About Carers Support Group - Chippenham

Carers Support Whiltshire runs monthly groups which are open to all carers. The groups have a speaker at each one to talk about a wide range of topics. There is always a support worker on hand to help and discuss any difficulties carers may have. Topics: crafts groups for wellbeing (the benefits of using crafts for relaxation and joining or setting up a group for joint support); benefits of volunteering (how to use one's skills as a carer to help other carers); free session (a free group where carers can raise any issue that may be affecting them in a safe and confidential environment); Carer Involvement - Having Your Say (how carers can get involved by raising issues that affect their caring role and influence the way that carer support is provided in Wiltshire); benefits for carers (how benefits can change as one gets older or their circumstances change); nutrition; wellbeing and coping strategies; a guide to hospital discharge.