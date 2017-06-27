Carer Groups meet regularly and offer a varied programme of events, including speakers, leisure and health activities, visits to local attractions, tea and chat, time to relax or to go for a pub lunch and general fun and friendship. If someone feels they can't come because of their caring responsibility, the Carers Support Centre offers a free sitter service for carers who have had a Carer's Needs Assessment. A qualified Care Worker will provide company and support to the cared for person whilst the carer attends the group.
Support group
