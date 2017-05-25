Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Support Group

Kineton Village Hall/Community Library Mill Street Kineton, Warwick, Warwickshire,
CV35 0LB
07947 893504
www.carers4carersonthefosse.org.uk
kcarers4carers@gmail.com

About Carers Support Group

Carers4Carers is a peer-led support group for carers who provide unpaid care and support for a loved one or friend. The group continues to offer support if that person enters residential care; former carers are also welcome. Set up with rural carers specifically in mind, Carers4Carers offers a nearby place to relax with others over tea or coffee while also being able to access necessary information through a programme of speakers. The Companionship Group offers care for loved ones for the duration of the meeting.

Who runs this service

  • Carers4Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone aged 18 and above who helps look after a loved one, friend or neighbour who needs care because of illness, disability or frailty; those whose loved one is in residential care; former carers.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017