Carers4Carers is a peer-led support group for carers who provide unpaid care and support for a loved one or friend. The group continues to offer support if that person enters residential care; former carers are also welcome. Set up with rural carers specifically in mind, Carers4Carers offers a nearby place to relax with others over tea or coffee while also being able to access necessary information through a programme of speakers. The Companionship Group offers care for loved ones for the duration of the meeting.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17