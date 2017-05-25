Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers Support Group - Devizes

The Bear Hotel 2-3 Market Place, Devizes, Wiltshire,
SN10 1HS
0800 181 4118
www.carersinwiltshire.co.uk
info@carersinwiltshire.co.uk

About Carers Support Group - Devizes

Carers Support Whiltshire runs monthly groups which are open to all carers. The groups have a speaker at each one to talk about a wide range of topics. There is always a support worker on hand to help and discuss any difficulties carers may have. Topics: crafts groups for wellbeing (the benefits of using crafts for relaxation and joining or setting up a group for joint support); benefits of volunteering (how to use one's skills as a carer to help other carers); free session (a free group where carers can raise any issue that may be affecting them in a safe and confidential environment); Carer Involvement - Having Your Say (how carers can get involved by raising issues that affect their caring role and influence the way that carer support is provided in Wiltshire); benefits for carers (how benefits can change as one gets older or their circumstances change); nutrition; wellbeing and coping strategies; a guide to hospital discharge.

Who runs this service

  • Carer Support Wiltshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers in Wiltshire, including carers of people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
