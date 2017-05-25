Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers support group - New Mills

Chalkers Snooker Club Unit 6 Redmoor Mill Buxton Road New Mills, High Peak,
SK22 3JT
01246 222373
www.derbyshirecarers.co.uk
highpeak@derbyshirecarers.co.uk

About Carers support group - New Mills

Derbyshire Carers Association runs this support group for carers.

Who runs this service

  • Derbyshire Carers Association

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in the Derbyshire region caring for someone who could not manage alone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017