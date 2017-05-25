Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers Support Service

St. Ambrose Cottage Alumhurst Road, Bournemouth, Dorset,
BH4 8ER
01202 458204
www.crispweb.org
carersteam@bournemouth.gov.uk

About Carers Support Service

Helping carers who support someone in Bournemouth or Poole

Who runs this service

  • Bournemouth Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers who support someone paying council tax to Bournemouth Borough Council or Borough of Poole

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
