Bridgend Carers Centre offer a Carers Support Service to all informal carers in the district. This service includes one-to-one emotional support, information and advice on benefits and rights, help in getting one's views heard, signposting to other local services, and access to a carers' emergency card. The service can be provided at the Centre or through a visit to a person's home. There is a Macmillan Family Information and Support Worker, offering specialist advice and support to people caring for someone with a life-limiting illness. The Centre also runs drop-in sessions at the Centre and in Porthcawl and Maesteg, as well as carers' groups, coffee mornings, Health and Wellbeing sessions and training courses. Please contact for further details.
Support group
