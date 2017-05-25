Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Support Service

Bridgend Carers Centre 87 Park Street, Bridgend, Pen-y-bont ar Ogwr,
CF31 4AZ
01656 658479
www.carers.org
enquiries@bridgendcarers.co.uk

About Carers Support Service

Bridgend Carers Centre offer a Carers Support Service to all informal carers in the district. This service includes one-to-one emotional support, information and advice on benefits and rights, help in getting one's views heard, signposting to other local services, and access to a carers' emergency card. The service can be provided at the Centre or through a visit to a person's home. There is a Macmillan Family Information and Support Worker, offering specialist advice and support to people caring for someone with a life-limiting illness. The Centre also runs drop-in sessions at the Centre and in Porthcawl and Maesteg, as well as carers' groups, coffee mornings, Health and Wellbeing sessions and training courses. Please contact for further details.

Who runs this service

  • Bridgend Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All unpaid carers in Bridgend County Borough

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017