Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Support Services Halewood

New Hutte Neighbourhood Centre Lichfield Road Halewood, Liverpool, Merseyside,
L26 1TT
0151 448 9771
www.knowsleycarers.co.uk
enquiries@knowsleycarers.co.uk

About Carers Support Services Halewood

Carer Support workers offer information, advice, advocacy and support. The carers support team will assist you with most matters that causes you concern in your caring role. The support workers can assist with access to a range of services including: Carers Assessments; Direct Payments; Grants; Carers Breaks. Home visits can also be arranged.

Who runs this service

  • Knowsley Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any adult carer
  • Residents of Knowsley only who registers with Knowsley Carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017