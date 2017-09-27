Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Support Services Kirkby

143 Bewley Drive, Liverpool, Merseyside,
L32 9PE
0151 549 1412
www.knowsleycarers.co.uk
enquiries@knowsleycarers.co.uk

About Carers Support Services Kirkby

Carer Support workers offer information, advice, advocacy and support. The carers support team will assist you with most matters that causes you concern in your caring role. The support workers can assist with access to a range of services including: Carers Assessments; Direct Payments; Grants; Carers Breaks. Home visits can also be arranged.

Who runs this service

  • Knowsley Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any adult carer
  • Residents of Knowsley only who register with Knowsley Carers Centre

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/09/17 to 15/11/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017