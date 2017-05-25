About Carers Support Team

The Western Health and Social Care Trust Carers coordinator's role is to support the various programmes of care to implement the regional carers strategy. The carer support team produce a range of information for carers which can be accessed through your key worker, directly from the team or via the Carers information page on the Trust website. They can provide a carer with information on how to arrange a Carer's Assessment, on health and wellbeing, and on local support available. All carers who are registered receive the Newsletter sent to them at home.