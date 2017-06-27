About Carers Support West Sussex

Carers Support provides free, confidential and impartial information and support to carers in West Sussex. Carers Support Workers provide individual support to people caring for someone with any long term illness or disability. This includes access to a Carer Wellbeing Fund, a range of equipment to support independent living and information on financial support that may be available. The Emotional Wellbeing Service also gives carers access to counselling sessions.