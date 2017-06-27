About Carers Zumba Group

Maidstone and Malling Carers Project run a weekly Zumba group at a local nightclub that allows carers to socialise and have 'time out' from their caring role. Zumba mixes Latin American and African dance steps with exercise movements. It can tone the muscles and lift the spirits. No special clothing or footwear is required. Please phone before attending for the first time. Maidstone and Malling Carers Project can arrange alternative care and transport to enable you to attend.