Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Caring for Carers

Guild House 156 Mannamead Road, Plymouth, Devon,
PL3 5QL
01752 201890
www.improvinglivesplymouth.org.uk/our-services/caring-for-carers
caringforcarers@improvinglivesplymouth.org.uk

About Caring for Carers

Caring for Carers offers support, information and statutory carers assessment to carers; access to the Carers Support Fund to enable carers to take a short break from their caring role; a monthly drop-in support group for carers and the person they care for (held in two separate rooms to enable the carer to take a short break); Dementia Insight training to support carers of those who are looking after someone who has been diagnosed with dementia; events and activities for all carers to access at a discounted rate.

Who runs this service

  • Improving Lives Plymouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any unpaid carer who supports someone with dementia who lives in Plymouth.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017