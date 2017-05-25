Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Carmarthenshire Carers Information Service

The Palms 96 Queen Victoria Road, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire,
SA15 2TH
0300 020 0002
www.carmarthenshirecarers.org.uk
info@carmarthenshirecarers.org.uk

About Carmarthenshire Carers Information Service

Carers Trust Crossroads Care Sir Gar aims to provide information, advice and support to carers in the county of Carmarthenshire. They have a team of carers outreach workers who can provide one-to-one support to carers to help them manage their caring responsibilities. Carers aged 16-25 years can access support from our Young Adult Carers Project offering one-to-one and peer support.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Trust Crossroads Care Sir Gar

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers living in Carmarthenshire over 16 years of age

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

