About Carmarthenshire Carers Information Service

Carers Trust Crossroads Care Sir Gar aims to provide information, advice and support to carers in the county of Carmarthenshire. They have a team of carers outreach workers who can provide one-to-one support to carers to help them manage their caring responsibilities. Carers aged 16-25 years can access support from our Young Adult Carers Project offering one-to-one and peer support.