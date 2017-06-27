About Daytime and evening activities

Greenwich Carers Centre host a wide range of activities; many are designed so that the person being cared for can come along too, so can friends. The activity programme changes so that as many different experiences as possible are offered to carers. Examples of activities include: 20th Century Songbook, Fun Bingo, Keep Active Morning, Look Back and Smile, Sunday Lunch. As well as their daytime and evening activity programme, Greenwich Carers Centre also organise day trips to the local beaches or place of interest.