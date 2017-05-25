Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dementia Carer's Support Group Heaton Moor

The Heaton Centre Thornfield Road Heaton Moor, Stockport, Greater Manchester,
SK4 3LD
0161 442 0442
www.signpostforcarers.org.uk
info@signpostforcarers.org.uk

About Dementia Carer's Support Group Heaton Moor

This service provides information, advice and support to help improve carers' lives.

Who runs this service

  • SignPost Stockport for Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of someone with dementia
  • The person with dementia has to live in Stockport (SK1-SK8).

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
